Abilene artists painting businesses with messages of hope

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two local artists are painting messages of hope on windows at Abilene businesses.

‘’I write everything and she draws all the flowers,” says Hailey Coelho.

Hailey and her sister Lauren created ‘COLOR-abi’ to try and brighten the community during a dark time.

“I was really surprised that so many people wanted us to do it so quickly. We had a really good response from the community. It was cool,” says Lauren and Hailey.

Lauren is a junior and Hailey is a freshman in high school. With schools closed for the rest of the year, the girls say they were looking for a way to keep busy.

“Our mom kind of came up with idea. She is a local photographer and she’s always finding ways to give back to the community so we decided we would try it,” says Hailey.

Their first painting is at Vintage Marketplace.

“There’s nothing more vintage than painting windows and showing support so, we’re happy to do it,” says Bubba Weckwerth the co-owner of Vintage Marketplace.

Weckwerth says he worked with the girls to come up with a design concept.

“We just wanted a kind of uplifting phrase. Something other than ‘we’re open’. We wanted it to kind of like say ‘we support y’all. Y’all support us. We’re going to get through this together,” says Weckwerth.

Lauren and Hailey have over a dozen other businesses they plain to paint and they say they want to keep it going.

“Hopefully we’ll create a relationship with the businesses and continue to be able to do it throughout the year,” say Lauren.

The art doesn’t have a price tag, but every business involved has made a donation.

If you’re interested in supporting, they say the best way to contact them is through their COLOR-abi Facebook page.

Here’s a link: https://www.facebook.com/colorabilene/