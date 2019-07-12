Abilene business opens early to create special day for kids with special needs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Some special children had an opportunity to just be themselves when a local business opened early Thursday morning. Partner Resource Network in Region 14 and 15 teamed up with MaxxAir to have a safe space where special needs youngsters can let loose and just have fun.

You may remember being a kid, playing with your friends with out a care in the world, but not all kids have that chance.

“Several kids pick on me at school. They just keep on pushing my buttons,” 13-year-old Alexzander Wink said.

Wink has dealt with bullying for the last five years.

“They keep on making me really sad or either very mad. They make me yell or just bust out the classroom crying. You get used to it,” Wink said.

Today, however, he didn’t have to.

“Seeing this amount of people makes me feel like I’m not alone,” Wink said.

“The parents too, they feel lost and isolated just like their kids do sometimes,” Partner Resource Network Regional Director Jamie Thomas said.

This is why she teamed up with MaxxAir to open a few hours early.

“Some of us have autism like I do and some people have the kind of ADHD that I do too,” Wink said.

It gave these special kiddos a chance to just be themselves.

“Seeing all these kids smiling and running around and enjoying being with each other is like this feeling I can’t explain,” Thomas said.

It is a feeling Alexzander can explain. The plan is to have more of these special programs in the future, working with Adventure Cove for the next event.