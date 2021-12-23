Local businesses see sales boom from last minute shoppers

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As the hours tick down to Christmas Eve last minute shoppers may find themselves in a bind. Many shops are closing their doors for the holidays and gifts bought online won’t be able to ship in time. This is where local businesses see their largest spike in holiday sales.

Jon Howell owner of Record Guys says they expect a holiday boost but the week before is unparalleled in customers.

“We usually expect to do at least two to three times what we normally do. But this year its been about four or five times what we normally do in a week.” Howell says.

Where chain stores may carry limited supplies. Howell says they began stocking up on popular and specialty items over 2 months ago.

“All of my crates here behind me are full of duplicate copies. Things that I ordered 10 to 15 to 20 of because I knew they would sell and I didn’t want to run out.” Said Howell.

And because they run a brick and mortar operation, they’re able to offer the personal touch bigger or online stores may not.

“Records are kind of something that’s different to get into. And so it can be intimidating and a lot of people don’t know where to start. A lot of people thank us for being kind of a source of information on where to start and what this is.” Says Howell.

Though this holiday dash isn’t exclusive to retail stores alone. Service based businesses like Absolute Perfection Day Spa see an increase in activity this time of year as well.

“I’m not positive but i think yesterday alone we did like $8000 in gift cards yesterday.” Says spa owner Angela Childress.

Though they do offer some retail items Childress says their number one seller especially near the holidays are gift certificates.

“They’re thinking what can I get somebody that’s different? That’s not necessarily always an item. Maybe it’s just something that’s, like I said an experience.” Childress says.

A gift that gives back. Since money that’s spent local stays local.

“It really means a lot to us for people to support local and allow us to keep this thing thriving” Howell says.

“Any time that you can shop local absolutely do because you’re supporting a lot of people in your community.” Says Childress.

Both of these stores will be open Christmas Eve for limited hours so Big Country residents will have somewhere to pick up that last minute gift.