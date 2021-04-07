Businesses in Abilene struggling to hire as U.S. job openings reach highest level since February

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —Businesses in Abilene are struggling to find new hires. There are over a thousand job openings in the Key City, however, they are not being filled.

Businesses in the Key City say they can’t get many new hires, let alone good ones.

Recent graduate, Brandon Berry is the head server for Lytle Land and Cattle.

“I have four tables at the moment, one of them being the owner Sharen Riley, so gotta love that. Keep it interesting,” said Berry.

A business that is in desperate need of workers. Berry said, “when you work a double up here it’s probably a 12 hour day and you usually get an hour or two break.”

And general manager, Lindsay Flores, says everyone is having to pick up the slack.

“Right now is the time we have to bite the bullet guys and I’m sorry but yes we’re going to be working 60 hour weeks sometime and that’s just what it takes so our staff doesn’t get over worked,” said Flores.

According to the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, just in Abilene, there are over a thousand jobs posted online and the service industry is ranked at number one.

“We’ve never gone through this before, never, because someone is always looking for a job, said Flores. Right now nobody is looking.”

So why is that?

“So far the recurring theme that we’re hearing is that the unemployment benefits that have been extended, the stimulus checks, tax refunds, it kind of seem to be like a perfect storm,” said Vice President of Chamber of Commerce Laurin Kocurek.

But like with most funds, the money will eventually run out.

V.P. Kocurek said, “We have opportunities here for you to succeed and be successful and we have business that are ready to hire.”

Rather its in the restaurant industry or retail, the opportunities are there.

The Chamber of Commerce is working with the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and local businesses to plan a job fair, as a way to help those who are still seeking work .