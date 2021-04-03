Local churches are back open just in time for Easter Sunday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –Churches are getting the chance to celebrate holy weekend again after most of them were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. So, one local church decided to shine some light on Good Friday.



In celebration of Easter, Wylie Baptist Church youth ministries’ prepared over 500 unique glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt kits for their “Go and Glow” drive-thru family event.



“About 7 O’clock I came out to the church,” said youth member Cade Parramore.



And for Parramore, he was overwhelmed with joy to be returning back. He says,

“It feels so good that we finally get to be out in the open meeting people, giving them great things, and hopefully they’ll learn about great things”



Due to the pandemic, many doors of the churches were closed in order to follow covid-19 restrictions.



“Last year we did online, in which so many people did and it worked well,” said Pastor Mike Harkrider.



But after a long year of no in-person services being held, Pastor Harkrider of the Wylie Baptist church is happy to be opening the doors of his ministries once again.



“Since the vaccinations have been happening, more and more of them are coming back feeling safer. And we continue to have distancing.”



Pastor Harkrider hopes this gesture shows a reminder that good things are still to come.



“There’s a lot of reasons to smile, to have hope, to have joy. Even though in our world today we’ve had a lot of challenges but we’re wanting to remind them that Jesus gives us victory even through those challenges. “