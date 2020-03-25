Local cleaning services impacted by COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Local cleaning services have been impacted by COVID-19, but the results have varied.

As Stovall Realtors has converted most of its business to working remotely, clerical workers are still needed to answer the phones. But, Steve Stovall said he continues to prioritize the health of his employees.



“We do want to have a safe and secure environment for them,” said Stovall.

Now, more businesses like Stovall Realtors are requesting cleaning and disinfecting services for their offices.

It is important to note how the CDC categorizes cleaning and disinfecting. Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection. Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill gems on surfaces, this process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

President Robbie Wilsher of Perfection Cleaning Service said although her company has received an influx of calls from businesses requesting additional sanitation services, homeowners are canceling their appointments.

“A lot of those people aren’t able to work right now or they’re home with kids and [are] having to home school now or our elderly customers, they aren’t able to have us in their homes,” said Wilsher.

Wilsher said her company now offers free disinfecting services as an incentive to bring in more business and subsequently stop the spread of COVID-19. Wilsher said this transition has been hard on her business.

“We have cut pretty much everything in half,” said Wilsher. “It’s hard on them, because they don’t have any income at this time. And, we have offered them evening hours. If they can come in the evening, they can come aboard and help us clean some offices.”