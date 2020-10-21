Big Country farmer growing sunflowers after struggling during cotton season

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Lonnie Orman is a farmer from Roscoe whose field are typically filled with cotton.

“I started farming in 1973 and I guess it would be around 47 years,” Orman says. “The cotton process right now, they’re just low, and with all the input we put into them it’s hard to make any money from it.”

Now his fields are filled with sunflowers, but this isn’t the first time he’s switched his crops.

“I have grown sunflowers before, but in the last 2 years I started growing them to kind of get away from the cotton and trying new crops,” he says.

Zachary Wilcox from the Nolan County Extension Office says it isn’t uncommon to change your crops.

“We’ve tried some guar ’round here, some sesame, some different things like that,” Wilcox says.

Orman has a contract with a company in Lubbock that is buying his sunflowers.

“I’m growing them for the oil content,” Orman says. “They’ll be processed and crushed and then whatever they crush will go to oil.”

Orman says this will make up for the lost profits on the other crops.