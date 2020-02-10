Local group in Early works to help veterans suffering from PTSD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/ KRBC) – A local group is working to help veterans suffering from PTSD. KTAB’s DeNeeka hill talking with members of the nonprofit about their mission.

“This stuff will destroy a family quicker than anything I can think of,” said a member of the group.



Walking in the Shadow of Christ is a group set up to help not only veterans suffering from PTSD but also those around them.



“When they come back from deployment — they’re a different person,” said Chandra Stearns, a member of the group and a veteran’s wife.



“My husband has had several where he has had a flashback bad enough to where he has stood at the foot of the bed acting like he’s been aiming a rifle at himself.”



Flashbacks triggered by day to day life…



“You may be watching tv or fishing with your friends or somebody will say something or something will happen and its purely coincidental but it takes over.”



And the feeling…



“Angry, fear, anxiety, stress, it’s a very very ugly feeling”



Dale Stearns started the organization and is still dealing with his PTSD he says it’s his mission to help as many people as he can.



“I don’t care about me I care about the other veterans and spouses and the kids and that’s what this ministry is here for,” said Dale Stearns.

The group meets every second Sunday at freedom fellowship church in Early.