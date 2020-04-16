Abilene groups donate medical masks made by 3D printers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several local groups including businesses, schools and nonprofit groups have taken matters into their own hands, using 3D printers to create hospital-grade masks.

Members of Roscoe’s Edumake-it, ATEMS here in Abilene and Westbrook ISD produced more than 100 masks.

“We focus on wood and metal, so whenever we came up with this idea with 3D printers, we were like, ‘We have to do it,'” says Veronica Cuellar, Shop Manager for Edumake-it.

“My role is to put it all together part by part and making sure everything is on there correctly,” says Cuellar.

Each group is working on a different part.

“We are making the filters. There are five pieces. It takes about five hours to print. We print them up, clean them up and then send them on,” says Jackie White, Technology Director for Westbrook ISD.

The filters fit into a piece made by ATEMS.

“Each one of the cartridges has four pieces that takes 2 1/2 to 3 hours just to print,” says Larry Haney, Engineering Facilitator for ATEMS.

Splitting the work helps to cut the time-consuming process.

“We’ve been able to focus mostly on the masks, because the masks take 4 to 5 hours a piece to build,” says Dan Boren, Director of Edumake-it.

Abilene Regional Medical Center (ARMC) officials say the masks will serve as emergency backups to the N-95 masks.

“We cleared it with our infection control practitioner, it passed the FIT test, which is a mask test that all N-95 and PPE have to go through for all of our staff,” says Ethan Shepherd, human resources director at ARMC.

“Being able to use these more than once and being able to wipe them down, change out the filters is very beneficial for our staff,” says Kathy Gartman, Chief Nursing Officer at ARMC.

The recommended amount of usage for one filter is 24 hours.

The design originated from researchers at the University of South Carolina Medical School, but has undergone several modifications to better serve those fighting on the front lines here in the Big Country.

Edumake-it has has a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

Here’s a link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-edumakeitrchs-mask-printing?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet