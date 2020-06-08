Local kids win statewide virtual fishing tournament

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Some big country kids caught some big fish, winning a statewide tournament.

“I love it. Fishing is my whole world. I would do it everyday if I could,” says Sadie Blankenship.

Blankenship is from jones county and is the individual winner of the 4H Catfish Skill-athon.

“You have to be patient and you have to sit there for a while and then when you finally get that big one, it’s just a rush of adrenaline that goes through your body. You finally have that big fish that you’ve been working for,” says Blankenship.

Covid-19 concerns led organizers to make the tournament a virtual tournament.

“I’ve never done it before so, it wasn’t really that different to me. I didn’t even know that it wasn’t virtual until today,” says Kagen Logan.

“Same here, I didn’t even know that was abnormal. I stuck along with it and didn’t mind it at all,” says Carson Stone.

Cole Estes, Carson and Kagen are also from Jones County and are the winners of the team division.

“The first two weeks me and him[Cole] were together and he went and fished off somewhere else while we were in those tree line,” says Stone.

“Mostly, we just did the lines and pole fished. The last weekend we just put out jugs,” says Estes.

Over 3 weekends, the participants measured their 6 best fish and uploaded a picture to facebook with a special code.

Sadie’s total was 450.2 inches in catfish.

Cole, Carson, and Kagen’s total was 411.1 inches.

The biggest over all catch at 40.4 inches went to Meyers Hess of Taylor County.