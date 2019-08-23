Local law enforcement rescue dozens of Greyhound passengers stranded in Merkel

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local law enforcement came to the rescue of dozens of Greyhound bus passengers who were stranded in Merkel Thursday night.

Thursday morning, the Merkel Police Department, Texas State Troopers, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Tye Police Department, and Taylor County EMS responded a broken down passenger bus near mile marker 268 on I-20.

They found 37 dehydrated and overheated passengers who had been stranded on the side of the highway for hours, so the law enforcement teams gave them water, then loaded them up and took them to Big Country Truck Stop to wait for their next bus.

After bring at the bus stop for 10 hours, police had to assist the passengers again.

A new bus had finally shown up, but unfortunately, the passengers’ luggage, some of which contained life-saving medicine, was locked on the broken bus.

Due to company policy, the bus driver had to take the passengers to the next stop, but that didn’t deter Merkel and Tye PD.

Officers, with the help of a Good Samaritan, were able to open the air-locked compartments containing the luggage, then they loaded it up and took it all the way to Abilene!

“Speaking to many of these people tonight, they are truly grateful and thankful for everything our community came together and did for them today,” a social media post states.