Abilene lawn-mowing business lets customers pay what they can during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Mr. Turtle Lawn and Landscaping is offering neighbors a chance to pay what they can as wallets are stretched even thinner as coronavirus concerns continue.
The owners of the business asked to be unnamed for this story as they wished to highlight their services not themselves.
They say that their “pay what you can” system started months ago and was originally designed to help elderly or disabled customers who could call and have their yard mowed for little to no cost.
“We’re just trying to help however, whoever, whenever we can. If they can’t pay anything that’s OK,” said one of the owners.
Mr. Turtle Lawn and Landscaping can be reached by calling 325-514-5995
