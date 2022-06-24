ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The decision this morning to overturn Roe v. Wade came as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the United States Supreme Court.

U.S. House Representatives from West Texas leaned into the decision this morning as Jody Arrington and August Pfluger championed the SCOTUS decision.

The prayers of millions of God-fearing Americans have been answered, and the right to life – which is not just a fundamental freedom, but a sacred gift from Almighty God – has been restored for the next generations of Americans. Jody Arrington (R-TX) U.S. House of Representatives District 19

This is a day that the pro-life movement has prayed for and worked toward for 50 years. Every life is precious. I will continue pushing to protect and defend unborn children. Nothing can be more important. August Plfuger (R-TX) U.S. House of Representatives District 11

Locally, the Chair of the Taylor County Democratic Party Elizabeth Smyser suggested there are people who want to make a difference but have been influenced by centralized groups.

I think there are a group of people who generally want to protect lives and families, but they have been manipulated by a group of people that want to centralize power for themselves. They will not stop with the right to choose and they will not stop with a woman’s reproductive freedoms. They will continue like authoritarian states do. Elizabeth Smyser – Chair, Taylor County Democratic Party

Fellow Democrat Robert Francis O’Rourke and candidate for Governor of Texas also voiced displeasure with the decsion.

The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest. The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor. Robert Francis O’Rourke – Democrat Nominee for Governor of Texas

The stance of the Catholic Church worldwide has always been to protect life. Bishop Michael J. Sis of the San Angelo Catholic Diocese offered his thoughts.