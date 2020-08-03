Local man one step closer to becoming a priest

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) An Abilene man is one step closer to becoming a priest.

“I was ordained a deacon which means I’ve entered into the clerical stages and able to serve now,” says Kevin Lenius.

At just 26 years old Lenius is only one year away from becoming a priest.

“To be ordained a deacon is the last big step before being ordained a priest next summer,” says Micheal Sis, the bishop of San Angelo.

Sis has assisted Lenius his journey.

“Working with him as his bishop for the past 6 years I’ve watched him grow through his studies and the formation process of the seminary. He’s becoming more and more mature and ready to serve in a parish,” says Sis.

It’s a calling which he says which Lenius says he’s know to be his divine purpose for years.

“I entered seminary right out of high school which is a little rare these days. I was a naive little 18 year old kid who started seminary and its been 8 years,” says Lenius.

The ordination took place at Holy Family Catholic church, a place near and dear to Lenius.

“This ordination is not just about me but, it’s about the whole church, the whole community, this is a celebration for all of us and to be able to do it among my family, my church family, my diocesan family, it’s more than a privilege it is just beyond amazing,” says Lenius.

Once he becomes a priest he will serve at a parish in west Texas for the rest of his life.