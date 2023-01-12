BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 13-15).

Throughout the weekend:

RWR Run n Gun – 2023 Series Opener:

Join Old Eighteen Defense from 8:00 a.m. Saturday through 6:00 p.m. Sunday for a two-gun biathlon. Competitors will carry a rifle and pistol through a course with fire range areas. Click the link for more information. This event will take place at Rivers West Ranch in Breckenridge.

The Boys Next Door:

Join the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council on Friday (7:30 p.m.) or Saturday (9:30 p.m.) for a play of ‘The Boys Next Door’ at the Abilene Community Theatre (809 Barrow Street).

Friday, January 13:

Closing Reception for ‘Through our Eyes’:

Join the Center for Contemporary Arts from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for an evening to close out Peggy’s Photography Gallery at 220 Cypress Street.

Saturday, January 14:

LTC (License to Carry) Class:

Join JM4 Dimensions from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a License to Carry class at 3250 South Treadaway Blvd. Tickets are $60 each and you can click the link for more information.

Coffee & Canvas – Early Winter Morning:

Join Painting With a Twist from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a morning of coffee (provided) and painting at 4102 Buffalo Gap Road. Tickets range from $29 to $45 per person depending on the canvas size selected.

Doodle Art Project Exhibit & Interactive Show:

Join 1117 Studios & Gallery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for an exhibit showcasing nearly 1000 doodles from all over the United States at 1117 Walnut Street.

Sunday, January 15:

Skywatch Crown Tournament:

Join Rush Long and The County of Skywatch at noon for a Iron Man style tournament at Grover Nelson Park (1000 Zoo Lane). Click the link to see more information and categories.

Live music:

Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Zack Crow Band at Potosi Live (897 FM 1750)

at Potosi Live (897 FM 1750) Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Drew Kennedy at The Ice House at LSDG (173 Walnut Street)

at The Ice House at LSDG (173 Walnut Street) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. – Daniel Bae (violinist) at Abilene Convention Center

(violinist) at Abilene Convention Center Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Hadley Lamar Band at Heff’s Burgers (4310 Buffalo Gap Road)

at Heff’s Burgers (4310 Buffalo Gap Road) Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Brett Patterson at Potosi Live (897 FM 1750)

Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want included in this article, click here to email the details