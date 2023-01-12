BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 13-15).
Throughout the weekend:
RWR Run n Gun – 2023 Series Opener:
Join Old Eighteen Defense from 8:00 a.m. Saturday through 6:00 p.m. Sunday for a two-gun biathlon. Competitors will carry a rifle and pistol through a course with fire range areas. Click the link for more information. This event will take place at Rivers West Ranch in Breckenridge.
Join the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council on Friday (7:30 p.m.) or Saturday (9:30 p.m.) for a play of ‘The Boys Next Door’ at the Abilene Community Theatre (809 Barrow Street).
Friday, January 13:
Closing Reception for ‘Through our Eyes’:
Join the Center for Contemporary Arts from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for an evening to close out Peggy’s Photography Gallery at 220 Cypress Street.
Saturday, January 14:
Join JM4 Dimensions from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a License to Carry class at 3250 South Treadaway Blvd. Tickets are $60 each and you can click the link for more information.
Coffee & Canvas – Early Winter Morning:
Join Painting With a Twist from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a morning of coffee (provided) and painting at 4102 Buffalo Gap Road. Tickets range from $29 to $45 per person depending on the canvas size selected.
Doodle Art Project Exhibit & Interactive Show:
Join 1117 Studios & Gallery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for an exhibit showcasing nearly 1000 doodles from all over the United States at 1117 Walnut Street.
Sunday, January 15:
Join Rush Long and The County of Skywatch at noon for a Iron Man style tournament at Grover Nelson Park (1000 Zoo Lane). Click the link to see more information and categories.
Live music:
- Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Zack Crow Band at Potosi Live (897 FM 1750)
- Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Drew Kennedy at The Ice House at LSDG (173 Walnut Street)
- Saturday at 7:30 p.m. – Daniel Bae (violinist) at Abilene Convention Center
- Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Hadley Lamar Band at Heff’s Burgers (4310 Buffalo Gap Road)
- Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Brett Patterson at Potosi Live (897 FM 1750)
