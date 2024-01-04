BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 5-7).

Throughout the weekend:

Abilene Winter Spectacular Cutting -2024 Annual Winter

Wednesday through Tuesday

Taylor County Expo – 1700 Hwy 36

Basic RiderCourse

Saturday and Sunday

ASI Motorcycle Riding/Safety School – 6748 US-277 South

Friday, January 5:

Tot Spot

9:30 a.m. to noon

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

First Friday at The People’s Plaza

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis

Saturday, January 6:

Lake Hike

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Abilene State Park – 150 Park Rd 32

Giraffes Can’t Dance the Musical, presented by Wishing Star Productions

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North Sixth Street

Read to a Dog Day

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Live music:

