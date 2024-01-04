BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 5-7).
Throughout the weekend:
Abilene Winter Spectacular Cutting -2024 Annual Winter
Wednesday through Tuesday
Taylor County Expo – 1700 Hwy 36
Basic RiderCourse
Saturday and Sunday
ASI Motorcycle Riding/Safety School – 6748 US-277 South
Friday, January 5:
Tot Spot
9:30 a.m. to noon
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
First Friday at The People’s Plaza
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis
Saturday, January 6:
Lake Hike
9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Rd 32
Giraffes Can’t Dance the Musical, presented by Wishing Star Productions
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North Sixth Street
Read to a Dog Day
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
Live music:
- Friday at 6:30 p.m. – Mitchell Crain at Lytle Land & Cattle
- Friday at 7:00 p.m. – Luke Powell at Sharon’s Barbeque South
- Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Parris Pittman at The Ice House
- Saturday at 6:30 p.m. – Markus Allen Band at Lytle Land & Cattle
- Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – S-9 at Sharon’s Barbeque South
- Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Outta the Blue at The Ice House
- Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Irish Goodbye at Pioneer Tap House
