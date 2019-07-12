3 brothers from Congo living American dream in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- A group of three brothers from The Democratic Republic of Congo is now living the American dream right here in Abilene.

“They slaughtered us, like our friends, our loved ones for two hours without fighting back. Imagine being slaughtered for two hours without fighting back. Even most of our friends were burned alive,” said Fidele Sebahizi, an Abilene Police Officer.

That is one some of the things the three Sebahizi brothers dealt with in their village.

“I’m from an ethnic group called The Banyamulenge and we are very marginalized in the Congo, discriminated against,” said Fidele.

They fled the country in 2004 to a refugee camp in a neighboring country.

“People came and attacked our refugee camp and killed many people,” said Manoa Sebahizi, works for Abilene ISD.

From the refugee camp to a safe haven, finally getting approved for a visa to come to America, their first stop was San Diego.

“When I came here I was not able to speak English,” said Manoa.

Manoa, the oldest brother was the first brother to move to Abilene. He came here because of other family members already living here.

“We prefer to live in a big family together because we help each other,” said Manoa.

Next came the youngest brother, Fidele then Patrick, making Abilene their permanent home.

“Over there you can’t get a job. There is no jobs, the life there is difficult, you can’t get money but here it’s better because you can work at whatever you need to get money to feed your family,” said Patrick Sebahizi, going to school and wants to be a politician.

Each brother taking their own career path but using their experiences to find their passion.

“I grew up experiencing discrimination against my people so I always wanted to do something different so I wanted to make a difference that’s why I decided to join the police,” said Fidele.

All three are still going to school to further their careers.

“His mom is going to work full time so I have to work part-time so I can get time to go to school and stay with kids,” said Patrick.

While their futures are unknown they are thankful to be in Abilene and raise their kids in America.

“To be honest with you I do not know exactly who I am going to be in the future but I hope I am going to make a difference on this earth,” said Fidele.