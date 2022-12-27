ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five residents are receiving assistance after a converted shed caught an Abilene home on fire Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at a property on the 1700 block of Grape Street around 3:00 p.m.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a backyard shed that had been converted into a living space fully engulfed in flames that spread to the main residence, causing extensive damage to the back of that home as well.

Two occupants of the shed and three occupants of the main home are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire, which caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.