78-year-old Eastland County man killed, suspect at large

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of killing a 78-year-old man Eastland County man is at large.

Burton Duane Sanborn was found dead in his home on the 1300 block of Hwy 112 north of Eastland after a welfare check Wednesday evening.

Sanborn’s death was initially considered suspicious, but further investigation revealed he was murdered.

A press release from the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary autopsy revealed, “severe trauma to the head of the victim.”

A suspect, who has not been publicly named, has been identified and is now being sought by law enforcement.

The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are now investigating.

