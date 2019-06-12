9 Big Country lakes overflowing, most others near-full thanks to recent rains Nine lakes in the Big Country are currently overflowing their spillways and several others are near-full thanks to recent rains. [ + - ] Video

Lake Abilene, Lake Brownwood, Lake Coleman, Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, Hubbard Creek Reservoir, Leon Reservoir, Millers Creek Reservoir, Lake Stamford, and Lake Sweetwater are all more than 100% full as of June 12.

Another lake worth mentioning, O.H. Ivie, has reached its highest water level in 20 years, though it's not quite full yet!

Lake Colorado City and Lake J. B. Thomas, both in the western parts of the Big Country, are playing catchup but are still showing benefits from recent rainfall.