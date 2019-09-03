A day in the life of a Texas Game Warden during their busiest time of year

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KRBC) – The day for James Cummings, The Texas Game Warden for Taylor County, starts before sunrise as he prepares for hundreds of hunters to come in town.

“Sometimes it’s 16 hours a day, sometimes it’s more, sometimes it’s less,” said Cummings.

There are several ways they look for hunters: listen for shots, go to known areas or receiving calls.

“Just our normal compliance check. Usually we’re just coming up making sure they have their license, everything on their license is accurate, making sure they haven’t taken too many, they are shooting during legal hours and their equipment is correct,” said Cummings.

This year they haven’t been giving out as many tickets as they have in the past.

“The way information is pushed out now and the way you can access information, a lot of people go ahead and look it up beforehand and you don’t really find as many violations as you once did,” said Cummings.

Once the birds stop flying around 11 a.m., they break for lunch or go out to check the lake while preparing for the night run later in the day.

“Check this field or do I want to go where Allen called? Probably want to go check this field,” said Cummings.

Cummings’ favorite part of the day is meeting all the people, including one in particular, Billy Joe Orms, whom he met last dove season.

“He was 89 years young and I told him if he came back, when he came back this year, that I would buy his lunch, so he came back just to get me to pony up and I met him,” said Cummings.

They met up at a restaurant in Sweetwater for lunch. Billy Joe Orms’ family says he has been talking about it all year.

“Well I feel good, good as I am going to,” said Orms.