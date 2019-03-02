Abilene 5th grader making a name for herself in national networking competition

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - Aubrey Rodriguez's personality is only one reason why the Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene (TLCA) chose her to represent them at the National Amazing Shake Competition.

"Just different social skills. How do you look somebody in the eye, what does personal space look like? How do you show respect to somebody, how do you give them value by how you speak to them, how you listen to them," said Callie Vanhoff, Leadership Teacher and teacher that took Aubrey to the Amazing Shake.

The competition has different stages, like the Circle of Doom, where people would ask them tough questions like what's the meaning of life. Aubrey placed in the top 40 out of 266 kids from 5th to 8th grade. Now, her mannerisms transferring in to real life.

"When I sometimes eat at the table, I eat with my elbows on the table but I learned not to do that, and it never crossed my mind that it's bad to eat with your elbows on the table, or stand up when you're introducing yourself to someone or have eye contact and not look down," said Aubrey.

Vanhoff says it's a skill everyone needs.

"There's things that we are learning and I am getting to teach, I'm like, 'Man, I wish we would have known, I wish I had been taught things or been told the value of these different things at a young age,'" said Vanhoff.

The school plans to host an Amazing Shake competition here locally, for any student in the District 14 to compete.