Abilene City Council holds emergency meeting amid coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council held an emergency meeting Monday morning to plan ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

As expected, the council voted to extend last week’s Disaster Declaration for an additional seven days, switching up the language to mirror that of the state’s.

“We have the ability to be more restrictive than the state. We’ve chosen not to do that at this time because we don’t believe it’s warranted. In the event someday it is warranted, for example, Dallas County just went on shelter in place,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna. “We don’t need that right now in Abilene, Texas. Maybe someday we will, and please pray that we don’t, but right now our numbers don’t indicate that we need that.”

The city also made moves to put idled employees to work for other entities. For instance, the 211 helpline.

Another big item on the agenda tabled and that’s the city’s ability to temporarily suspend the requirements of the Public Information Act.

They say that decision was made because there wasn’t enough staff to process information requests at this time.

“We’re just saying there’s no one at City Hall to fulfill your request, and I’m not sending someone into the City Hall to drive through town to do that, because they’re working from home,” said Hanna. “They’ll understand they’re going to get their information, it’s just going to be delayed. Our intent is not, nor will it ever be, to hide the public’s information. I’m a strong advocate of the Open Records Act and the Open Meetings Act. I’ve stood on that my whole career.”

The city will still continue to provide updates on testing numbers which were originally shared shortly after Monday’s meeting. Those can be found on the city’s website.