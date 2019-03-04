Local News

Abilene City Council to honor good Samaritans that helped at Wylie ISD bus crash

Posted: Feb 25, 2019 04:44 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 02:24 PM CST

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Abilene City Council will honor four people at this week's meeting for the role they played in the school bus fire involving a Wylie ISD bus more than a week ago.

The accident occurred on Feb. 15 at the intersection of Buffalo Gap Road and Forrest Hill Road after police say a vehicle collided with the Wylie bus head-on, sending the bus on its side before it caught fire.

Before the fire though, a few people stepped up to help those involved in the accident.

Scottie Smith, Josh Williams, Kelly Russell and Chance Angley are being credited with helping to prevent fatalies and for partnering with first responders.

