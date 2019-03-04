Abilene City Council to honor good Samaritans that helped at Wylie ISD bus crash Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Abilene City Council will honor four people at this week's meeting for the role they played in the school bus fire involving a Wylie ISD bus more than a week ago.

The accident occurred on Feb. 15 at the intersection of Buffalo Gap Road and Forrest Hill Road after police say a vehicle collided with the Wylie bus head-on, sending the bus on its side before it caught fire.

Before the fire though, a few people stepped up to help those involved in the accident.

The Abilene City Council will honor four of those citizens who played a role at their weekly meeting.

Scottie Smith, Josh Williams, Kelly Russell and Chance Angley are being credited with helping to prevent fatalies and for partnering with first responders.