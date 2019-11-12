Abilene Founder Lions Club sets up flags for Veterans Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — They load up the truck and double check the supply list before heading out to do a job that will be done before most leave their homes.

The Abilene Founder Lions Club started their Veterans Day this year as they have for the past 30.

“We want to remember what our country is based on, what our country was founded on and the men and women to made that ultimate sacrifice,” said Abilene Founder Lions Club President Darla Flatt.

While Veterans Day holds a special place in the hearts of these volunteers, the red white and blue runs a little deeper through Jack Darnell’s veins.

“It was honor to serve and I can’t believe they paid me to do it,” said Darnell.

Darnell served for in the U.S. Navy 31 years and has spent the last 20 years nailing the stake into the ground and letting the colors fly.

“To look down the street especially a day like today when there’s a wind blowing and you see them all waving and everything, yeah it’s good,” said Darnell.

While many thank him for his service, on this day his work honors those who’s uniforms were left overseas.

“A lot of them didn’t come home, they’re the heroes,” said Darnell.

The Abilene Founder Lions Club also puts out flags for other major holidays like Independence Day and Memorial Day.