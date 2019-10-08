Abilene Hispanic Business Council hosting Business Mercado 2019

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hispanic Business Council will be hosting the business annual showcase “Business Mercado (Market).”

“The intent of the event is building a bridge with the Hispanic consumer,” according to the Abilene Chamber of Commerce website.

“Open to all businesses interested in connecting with the Hispanic market, this high energy, family-friendly event spotlights the Hispanic culture in Abilene with mariachis, ballet folklorico and other family fun activities throughout the day.”

“Business Mercado leverages branding and marketing opportunities, while benefiting from business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking with more than 100 exhibitors and close to 2,000 attendees.”

Details of the event:

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM CDT

Location: Abilene Convention Center

1100 North 6th St. Abilene TX 79601

