Abilene ISD feeding kids up to age 18 for free all summer long

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene ISD is feeding children through age 18 for free all summer long!

Nearly 20 locations across the City will be open to serve breakfast and/or lunch from June 3 through July 26. All locations will be closed July 4 & 5.

Kids just need to stop by any of the following locations at the listed hours to get their free food:

Anyone with questions can contact Abilene ISD's nutrition department at (325)677-1444 ext 7542.