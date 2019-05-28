Local News

Abilene ISD feeding kids up to age 18 for free all summer long

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:28 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene ISD is feeding children through age 18 for free all summer long! 

Nearly 20 locations across the City will be open to serve breakfast and/or lunch from June 3 through July 26. All locations will be closed July 4 & 5. 

Kids just need to stop by any of the following locations at the listed hours to get their free food: 

Anyone with questions can contact Abilene ISD's nutrition department at (325)677-1444 ext 7542.

