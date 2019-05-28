Abilene ISD feeding kids up to age 18 for free all summer long
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene ISD is feeding children through age 18 for free all summer long!
Nearly 20 locations across the City will be open to serve breakfast and/or lunch from June 3 through July 26. All locations will be closed July 4 & 5.
Kids just need to stop by any of the following locations at the listed hours to get their free food:
Anyone with questions can contact Abilene ISD's nutrition department at (325)677-1444 ext 7542.
More Stories
-
ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - Next Weekend Is The Eighth…
-
Police are looking for additional victims of a Stamford man…
-
An intoxicated Brownwood man who says he was shooting the tires on a…