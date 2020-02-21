Abilene ISD IMPACT Award winner sweeps spirit, smiles through halls of AHS

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An airman, a firefighter and now a custodial supervisor, it seems like George D. Orosco Jr. does it all.

Now named Abilene ISD’s IMPACT Award winner, we’re getting a closer look what he does on a day-to-day basis.

Before he opens up and does a sweep of the school, there’s one piece of business George has to tend to first.

“Music it makes it fun for me,” said Orosco. “The feel of it, from the heart and just harmony and unity, it just combines instantly.”

It’s that unity in creating a universal language that has George turning up the dial.

“When we’re sweeping it’s like we’re dancing and they go, ‘oh,’ and they start laughing and this is what? Again, communication,” said Orosco.

George’s team is compromised of people from all over the world and each day the convene at this table, Orosco calling it his own United Nations.

“Overseas I was working with international employees, I mean from India, from Africa, and so forth, so coming here and then gaining new employees with background like that, it was cool,” said Orosco.

Together the team doesn’t just help keep the school clean, but from time to time they learn a little bit about each other.

“‘How do you say this in Swahili?’ First they look at me like, ‘why do you want to know?’ But I just say ‘lápiz en Español, pencil in English, now how about your language?” said Orosco.

At the head of the table is a man who’s spent 8 years at the school making a difference with the positive attitude he sweeps across campus.

“What I call it is the Eagle spirit, and he exudes that day in and day out,” said Abilene High School principal Michael Garcia.

“When I say to you, ‘Feliz Navidad, Merry Christmas,’ I mean that because everyday to me is a happy day,” said Orosco.