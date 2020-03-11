Abilene ISD program helps high schoolers have their voices heard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you walk into a high school classroom, nine times out of 10 you’ll find students slipping into the back rather than standing out in the front.

Usually that’s the job of the teacher, but for 25 in the district they’re not just moving away from their desk but getting a seat at a bigger table.

“It’s an opportunity for students to share with us about how the rubber is really meeting the road in the school district,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

It’s all part of a district program called Super Crew, and while none of them are actually wearing capes, they’re still using their powers for good.

“I wanted to fix problems that I saw around school,” said Super Crew member Jacqueline Garcia.

For Garcia, that’s exactly what the team is all about: effecting change, whether that’s changing up the class schedules or making the halls feel more like home.

“I also want to take, I don’t know, more advanced history courses, or public speaking, or maybe a different type of math class,” said Garcia.

“[I want to make it where] it’s not every morning like, ‘Ah I have to go to school,’ but it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to school, it’s going to be fun,'” said Super Crew member Claude Nduwimana.

Either way, it’s more about the conversation being had between both students and staff.

“Actually being able to sit at the table and actually feeling like they try their hardest to what we feel and think into the actual school system is something that’s very important, and I think that they are doing a great job at it,” said Garcia.

Super Crew is an Abilene ISD program and takes students from all three high schools, including Abilene High, Cooper High, and ATEMS High schools.