Abilene Legion Riders participate in Patriot Tour

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For many. the American flag is a symbol of freedom, liberty, and bravery.

“It represents all the current past and future that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said American Legion Riders Post 57 president Dennis Kuhn.

The stars and stripes taking a journey across 48 states with veterans just like Kuhn, honoring those who have given their lives for this country and raising money for those who’s service didn’t end when they took off the uniform.

“The sacrifices that they give is sometimes beyond anything that anyone can imagine and just to be able to help each other out,” said Kuhn. “We’re a brotherhood and a sisterhood as a family while we’re in and we like to retain that when we’re out to help each other out.”

American Legion Riders from Abilene’s post 57 continuing the ride, some for a daughter a father or a fellow brother and sister.

“The honor of doing it, I mean that’s just it’s spirit-lifting honestly,” said Air Force veteran Nathaniel Gallion.

Gallion a veteran himself, spent eight years serving in the Air Force.

“It’s life-changing,” said Gallion. “It’s like going from an everyday norm to doing something that you’re definitely not used to but in the end, it changes you for the better.”

Gallion putting two wheels to the ground remembering his time in the armed forces and the group of veterans whose bond extends beyond friendship

“Every veteran, every active duty member is part of our family and that’s the way we want it to stay and we just want to support our family,” said Gallion.

Abilene’s Legion Riders will leave Abilene tomorrow afternoon where they will ride to Dallas to pass off the flag there.