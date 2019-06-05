Abilene man accused of paying teens for sex found dead in home An Abilene man accused of paying minors and teens to perform sexual favors has been found dead inside his home. [ + - ] Video

Howard Collier, 72, died of what police believe to be natural causes inside his home on Jolly Roger Road Sunday.

Court documents state police bean investigating Collier after a family member of an Abilene minor came forward and said Collier had been paying the minor for sexual favors.

This family member "stated that she has heard that Mr. Collier allows juveniles and older teens, ages 13 through 19, to enter his home and get money for performing sexual acts on each other or himself," according to the documents.

The documents also state this family member has known the minor was getting money from Collier for a year but she believed the money was from doing work around his house. She said she only came forward after meeting him recently because he "creeped her out" and she began to believe the stories.

She elaborated on her claims and told detectives she "has heard of several juveniles visiting Mr. Collier to 'get money' and even heard of juveniles purchasing new and high-dollar vehicles with money received from Mr. Collier," the documents reveal.

During the subsequent investigation, the documents state the family member, the minor, and Collier all provided identical accounts of an incident in September where the minor and an of-age teen were paid $800-$1,000 to engage in sexual activity with each other and Collier.

Collier was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 the same day as his arrest.