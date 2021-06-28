Abilene man arrested for aggravated robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. The Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team (SATT) operational since June 20, 2021, assisted in the arrest.

Mario Martinez Carrillo Jr., 21, was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail on Sunday. He was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and two outstanding warrants. His bond was set to $105,000.

According to the Abilene Police Department, Patrol officers responded to two aggravated robberies between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 27.

“The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who used a handgun to demand money from clerks at two separate convenience stores,” said the APD in a press release. “Agents with SATT, Major Investigations, SWAT, and Patrol assisted in apprehending the suspect on Sunday, at a North Abilene residence located in the 900 block of San Jose without incident.”

The APD accredited the arrest to the efforts of their Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team (SATT).

“The SATT was implemented to assist in the capture of local, state, and federal fugitives in Abilene. They accomplish this by developing a tactical plan for the apprehension of suspects. The team was re-focused from the former Street Crimes Unit. It is comprised of one sergeant and six agents. The team was operational on June 20, 2021.”