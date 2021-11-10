Abilene Marine veteran continues to serve other vets in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — January 31, 2005 changed Marine veteran Ron Howard’s life forever.

“I was in Iraq, we were on our last patrol and we heard an explosion,” Howard said.

Upon hearing the blast, Howard and his fellow Marines piled into their vehicles to check out what happened.

“While we were driving down the road to the explosion area, the first vehicle went across, my vehicle was second vehicle and we ran over an IED,” Howard said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) went off, killing three personnel in the vehicle and blowing Howard 80 feet out of the side door. Howard landed somewhere near the Euphrates river and the others had no idea where he was.



“I was taken to Baghdad, to Germany, then I went to Bethesda, Maryland. I was put in ICU and went to a room afterwards and finally woke up,” Howard said.

Howard had no memory of the accident, and the physical and emotional injuries he suffered that day ended his time in active duty.

“Some people think that all wounds are visible, when all wounds are not visible,” Howard said.

His service didn’t stop there. Howard now uses these wounds to drive him to help others in the Big Country through his work at the Taylor County Veteran’s Service Office. Veteran Raymond Carter says Howard has done just that in his life.

“He’s been there for me when I had someone to talk to, not like I have Earth-shattering problems, but whether it’s an at-home problem or just a problem in general that you’re dealing with or something clouds your mind, he’s always been there,” Carter said.

Howard says his efforts don’t only benefit others, however.

“It helps me because I get to help others,” Howard said.

