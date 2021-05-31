Abilene Mayor: the creeks have not exceeded the banks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams provided an update regarding the floods in the Key City. He said it was important to note that the creeks have not exceeded the banks.

According to Mayor Anthony Williams, none of the creeks in Abilene are over the banks.

“That’s important because the way we’ve handled the water in Abilene Texas… it goes to our creeks and ultimately to Fort Phantom,” said Mayor Anthony Williams

Mayor Williams said in a Facebook Live Monday afternoon that Fire Chief Cande Flores informed him that no houses have been flooded yet, only localized floodings on the streets.

Additionally, he stated that there are no plans to evacuate anyone at this time since there’s only one extra inch of rain prognosticated in the current forecast.

He also clarified that City Officials will continue to monitor the situation and will keep the public updated.