Abilene Military Family of the Year recognized during World’s Largest Barbecue

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) hosted the 56th World’s Largest Barbecue at the Abilene Convention Center. A special presentation of the Abilene Air Force Family of the Year took place during the event which is a program of Airman and Family Readiness Center.

With the purpose of recognizing military families who have contributed to the military and local community through volunteer service and community involvement, this year’s recipient is the Schoultz family.

The dual military family CMSgt Latreva Schoultz and SMSgt Tavares Shoultz were honored at Saturday’s event alongside their four children Kahliq (12), Salim (11), Kimberly (4) and Ivan (2). With the motto “service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth,” Latreva and Tavares are dual-licensed foster care and adoption family who spend their free time advocating for children.

Latreva is a Group Superintendent of the 489th Bomb Group and is responsible for the readiness, training, standards, conduct and quality of life for 256 military and civilian personnel. Additionally, she performs First Sergeant responsibilities and has filled the role of the Executive Assistant during manning shortages.

Tavares is a First Sergeant, with the 317th Airlift Maintenance Squadron, one of the base’s largest squadrons and is currently the First Sergeant Council President.

The Schoultz family is passionate about the mission of organizations such as New Horizons, which have helped grow their family while living in Abilene. During their time in Abilene, the Schoutlz family has supported 174 families locally by preparing and donating hygiene kits to residential treatment centers to help ensure children in care have the necessary items when relocating to and from homes. Their work with New Horizons has helped to establish programs to promote recruitment of minority families for adoption due to racial disproportionality, developed a military adoption checklist, and assisted in the reconstruction of outdated training materials in order to better prepare homes for children.

Latreva is a Reserve member, however her presence and commitment is felt to all Airmen stationed at Team Dyess. Latreva takes pride in working alongside Airmen and can be found on weekends checking ID cards alongside the Security Forces Defenders or delivering them breakfast with a side of morale to thank them for keeping the base safe. Tavares ensures Airmen are connected, protected, and respected and helps promote morale, camaraderie, and positive communications up and down the chain of command.

No time is wasted with this family. Latreva, Tavares, Khliq, Salim, Kimberly and Ivan’s contributions and commitment as a military family defines servant leadership and a family that takes pride in our country, community, and Team Dyess.

Two other Dyess families were honored as finalists for the award. The Jemison family Cameron Sr., a Superintendent for the 7th Maintenance Group; Tasha, Cameron Jr., Jasmine, Brandon, Jaylen, and Nevaeh. The Thomas family William, a C-130J Aircraft Commander in the 39th Airlift Squadron; Katy; and Ellen Ruth.