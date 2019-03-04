Abilene parents step up to pay outstanding lunch balances

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - It all started with a social media post. A photo of what parents are claiming children with outstanding balances are receiving for lunch.

Although the photo of a cheese sandwich doesn't show the full picture, it has sparked some good for Abilene students.

"It got to my heart," said AISD parent Erasmo Zamora. "You know something's got to be done."

Erasmo Zamora says he felt called to donate to a cause asking the public to help pay off outstanding balances for more than 600 students, and it wasn't long before dozens more started opening up their wallets.

In less than 24 hours the group was able to raise the more than $1,900 needed and then some.

"Everyone coming together, I didn't have any doubt this was going to happen," said Zamora. "You know, I imagine a couple of days, but not 24 hours. It just goes to show you, that's Abilene's love right there for our children."

An act of kindness that didn't surprise Abilene ISD officials, knowing the sense of compassion the community holds.

"We appreciate all parents and organizations who have the heart and care for our students," said AISD Student Nutrition director Jay Towell. "They want, just as we do, the best for each student in AISD.

"To see these kids getting a better meal...make them feel good, you know, healthier, it's going to help our future in the long run," said Zamora.

As for the future, the group says they will continue raising money to ensure no student goes with an outstanding balance again.

Although the original post has sparked a true act of kindness, Abilene ISD wants to remind everyone that the cheese sandwich is not the only item given to students with outstanding balances, but rather part of an entree-exchange program.