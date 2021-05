ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the community to avoid Barrow St. due to “extremely high water.”

The APD asked the community in a social media post to avoid Barrow St. in front of HEB as it is expected to be barricaded due to the level of the water.

“Please avoid traveling if you can. Small vehicles will experience difficulty out on the streets,” said the Police Department.