Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge resigns, what happens next?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — For the past 10 years, Stan Standridge has been the face of the Abilene Police Department.

Standridge announced his resignation Tuesday and now the city is standing by for what’s next.

“I want to make sure we have the person with the right temperament and the right knowledge, skills, and ability to lead our police department,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

As City Manager, it’s Hanna’s job to hire the new police chief, but he says that process won’t start for at least two months.

“I think the process is to allow for some time for the dust to settle,” said Hanna.

Once that process does get underway, Hanna says he plans to enlist some help in making that decision, hoping to create what he calls a review committee.

“You’ll have community leaders, you’ll likely have representatives from Police Officers Association and officers from different ranks within the organization,” said Hanna.

As for Beth Reeves, she will remain in her position, but report to the Abilene Fire Department instead.

“I don’t see her role diminishing at all. In fact, in some ways I see her role increasing from a victim advocacy standpoint because it’s just the world we live in today,” said Hanna.

Hanna has not yet released a timetable on when he will have the position filled, but says he wants to take time to make sure he finds the right fit.