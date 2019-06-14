Abilene police moving into new law enforcement center soon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are very close to moving into their new law enforcement center.

A police representative told KTAB and KRBC they’re still working toward ‘substantial completion’ of the project, but they should have the keys to start moving within the next two weeks.

The new law enforcement center will be located in the former Kmart building at 4565 S 1st Street. The facade officially reads ‘Abilene Police’ as of this week.

In addition to the Abilene Police Department, the new building will house several other city departments, including 9-1-1 dispatch, a child advocacy center, the Abilene Municipal Court, and the water billing office.

The entire project costs around $1.5 million dollars and construction began in Summer 2018.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to follow APD’s move into the new LEC. Check back for the latest information.