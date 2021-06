ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The Abilene police need help identifying a man suspected of stealing a set of golf clubs.

According to the Abilene PD, the golf clubs were taken out of the back of a truck in the parking lot of Lowes on Ridgemont Dr., on June 13.

Contact Abilene Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward and remain anonymous. 676-8477 (TIPS) or download the P3 app on your smartphone to submit a tip.