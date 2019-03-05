Local News

Abilene Police respond to early-morning 7-Eleven robbery

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 11:32 AM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 07:02 PM CST

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene Police responded to a robbery early Monday morning.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of S. Pioneer Drive.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, according to the report.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated robbery.

