Abilene Police respond to early-morning 7-Eleven robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene Police responded to a robbery early Monday morning.
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of S. Pioneer Drive.
The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, according to the report.
Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated robbery.
