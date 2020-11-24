Abilene restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic several people will be skipping big family dinners this year; while eating out might seem like a good option, this year’s list of open restaurants might be shorter than usual.

Buffalo Wild Wings will be serving their typical menu from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Cracker Barrel will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., serving a “Homestyle turkey n’ dressing meal” starting at 11 am, it comes with: Turkey n’ Dressing, Turkey Gravy, a sampling of Sugar Cured Ham, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, Cranberry Relish, choice of country side, Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins, your choice of refillable beverage and a tasty slice of Pumpkin Pie.

Denny’s will be serving Thanksgiving classics all day. They’re open 24/7. They will be having a turkey dinner available.

Golden Corral will have Thanksgiving food on the buffet including turkey, ham, and all the fixings from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Masks are required and gloves will be available.

IHOP will be open on their regular hours (24/7). Turkey and the regular menu will be available.

The Zone Grill & Bar will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. giving away free turkey plates to anyone who goes.

If your restaurant/bar will be open on Thanksgiving and wish to be added to the list contact us at news@ktab.tv