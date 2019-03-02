Abilene schools celebrate Read Across America Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Some Abilene schools are welcoming prominent Abilene figures into the classrooms, opening books and delving into the world of reading for National Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day.

Read Across America Day is typically celebrated on March 2, which happens to be the birthday of Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, who would be 115 this year.

Although he is no longer with us, his children’s books continue to inspire generations.

"When you're reading books to the kids, you see just how much they enjoy it, and you can see in their eyes, you know their minds are going and they are thinking about what you are saying," says Colonel Brandon Parker with Dyess Air Force Base.

"I think the more opportunity we have to get our children to imagine, to dream, to think the way things could be, and the way things are, is always a good healthy exercise," Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says.

Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association to help encourage kids to read more and to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday.