Abilene son, mother hosting Alzheimer’s fundraiser

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – According to The Alzheimer’s Association, about 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and around 10,000 of those individuals are right here in the Big Country.

Two years ago we introduced you to the Pike family. Joel Pike brought his mom to live with him in Abilene when she was diagnosed with stage six Alzheimer’s. This weekend, The Pike family will host a fundraiser to support The Alzheimer’s Association Annual Walk for a Cure.

“I get to see them every day. There wasn’t an option. As long as we are able to provide care for her at home we are not going to put her in any kind of facility. She would not want that,” said Joel.

Things as simple as the grocery store can be confusing for Bette.

“It’s not easy,” said Bette.

Joel says most of the time she is the same person they remember.

“Today is a very good day. These moments of clarity are not as frequent as they use to be but any day that she knows that we are hers and we are a family is a good day,” said Joel.

This weekend, Joel will open his home to raise money to find a cure for the disease that affects so many in the Big Country, including his mother.

“We hope for a future where our children now do not have to take care of us when we are older,” said Joel.

They are hoping to use their experience to shape the future of Alzheimer’s.

“We look for treatment and a cure so that other families in the future do not have to experience because it is absolutely horrific,” said Joel.

The fundraiser is being held this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their home at 5250 Meadow Drive in Abilene. Monetary donations will be accepted. RSVP to jrpiketx@gmail.com.