ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 runs through Friday, May 6. Here is a list of freebies and deals for our Abilene teachers.
Must show faculty ID to receive deal.
Freebies
Free small queso at Miguel’s
Miguel’s Mex Tex Cafe – 3001 South Danville Drive
May 2 – May 4
Free B12 shots at Root Causes
Root Causes Medical Clinic of Abilene – 749 Gateway Street, Building F, Suite 704
May 2 – 6
Free breakfast item at Whataburger
Any participating Whataburger location
May 2 – 6, 5:00 – 9:00 a.m.
Free coffee at Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Abilene – 3130 South Clack Street
May 2 – 6
Free chips & salsa at The Local
The Local – 250 Cypress Street
May 2 – 6
Free cheeseburger at Sonic
Any participating Sonic Drive-In
May 2 – 6
Deals
50% off appointment at Catching Z’s
Catching Z’s Massage Therapy – 260 South Leggett Drive
Promo code: TEACH22
April 30 – May 8
20% off Abuelo’s order
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant – 4782 South 14th Street
May 3
20% off Buffalo Wild Wings order
Any participating BWW location
May 2 – 6
15% off Michael’s purchase
Michael’s craft store – 3433 Catclaw Drive
May 2 – 6
Happy hour pricing at HTeaO
HTeaO Abilene – 3210 South 14th Street
May 2 – 6
Thank you, Abilene teachers!