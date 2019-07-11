Abilene woman killed in rollover wreck near Buffalo Gap

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman killed during a rollover wreck in south Taylor County has been identified.

Wynona Harris Hollister, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 89 north of Buffalo Gap around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators have determined Hollister was driving on the west side of the highway when her vehicle struck a guardrail then rolled over into a creek.

Hollister was wearing a seatbelt when the fatal crash occurred.

The exact cause of this crash is still under investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.