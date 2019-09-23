Abilene WWII veteran returns home after Honor Flight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a trip of a lifetime as World War II veterans got the chance to revisit some old memories and pay tribute to their fellow soldiers in Washington D.C.

It was all part of Honor Flight DFW and one of this trips travelers, Abilene resident, and World War II veteran Dennis Bruno.

“Oh the trip was really outstanding,” said Bruno,

While it was more than 2,600 miles in the sky, flying isn’t what Dennis would call uncharted territory.

“I had 30 years in the Air Force,” said Bruno. “From the first airplane I ever saw, I loved airplanes.”

Even though he’s been to Washington D.C. before, Bruno says its been nearly 70 years, but luckily, he didn’t have to brave the trip alone, along for the ride, his long-time friend Paul Washinsky.

“I kind of looked at those guys like paved the way, if they didn’t do what they did, I wouldn’t have been able to go to the Air Force and you wouldn’t be sitting here right now and we might be speaking some other kind of language,” said Washinsky.

The trip’s purpose is to honor World War II veterans.

“To watch not only him but all, in particular, the World War II vets visit that memorial that was dedicated to them way too many years after the war was over was very heartwarming, even for a guy like me,” said Washinsky.

Even though it was mostly about reliving old memories, that’s didn’t stop Dennis from making a few new memories of his own.

“One of the coordinators went over to Dennis and said would you like to dance? He just popped right up there and started doing a dance,” said Washinsky.

“That was sort of a thrill,” said Bruno.

13 World War II veterans made the trip to D.C. this weekend, The trip was paid for through donations to Honor Flight DFW.