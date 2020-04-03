Abilene’s Grace Museum offers drive-by tours during coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Even though the doors to The Grace Museum may be closed, there’s still some fun to be had and all you need for it are your keys and cellphone.

“We kind of came up with the idea of a driving tour, said The Grace Museum Marketing Director Lori Thorton.

The tour is all about learning a little more about Abilene’s past.

“Part of our mission at the Grace is art focused, but the other part is history focused,” said Thorton.

This week’s tour focuses on long-standing Abilene homes, but instead of directing viewers to the website, we decided to show you the tour ourselves.

Our first stop was right near the station to the former home of Henry and Hattie Sayles, built in 1889 and still standing to this day.

Then it was on to Cherry St. and Elm St., and at each stop we were provided with a little piece of the past, learning while we were still buckled in.

“[I think] offering interesting things like that just gives people some different enriching things to do while we’re in this unique situation,” said Thorton.

The Grace Museum rolls out a new tour every Friday. Details and maps can be found on their website.