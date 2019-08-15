Airmen compete in Global Strike Challenge at Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A big competition took place at Dyess Air Force Base Wednesday morning,

Teams battled it out at the Global Strike Challenge, a three-part competition against other Air Force Bases.

“We have a maintenance competition, we’re going to have a bomb-building competition and then the crew chiefs, they’ll be doing a pre-flight check on the aircraft,” said Sr. Master Sgt. Michael Ledford.

Once the competition has started each team has to complete their tasks in an allotted time.

Staff Sgt. Edward Garcia Jr. is part of this year’s bomb loading team and is competing in the Global Strike Challenge for the first time. He says the work to load eight GBU-31’s takes practice and most importantly teamwork.

“We’ve been practicing a few times a week and we try to perfect everything,” said Garcia. “We have our specific things we have to do but there’s also a time where we have to help each other and get in and do each other’s job just to make it a little bit faster and make sure everyone is doing something, so teamwork is definitely a huge thing.”

While these airmen are battling it out for the best time, Sr. Master Sgt. Michael Ledford says its also teaching about real-world scenarios.

“The loadout today is something you would see in a combat situation. It’s a loadout that we would normally do,” said Ledford.

“When we need that actual asset to hit something, we want it there on time so if we don’t meet that time standard then what’s to say that we can get the bomb there on time,” said Garcia.

Each group hoping to prove that they’re the best of the best stacked up to other bases and even though at the beginning some were nervous, in the end, a sigh of relief and a handshake for a job well done.

The final times taken a Dyess Air Force base today will be compared to those at the other Air Force Bases.

A winner will be determined at the end of November.