AISD tours Metroplex CTE schools for inspiration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - With the passing of the 2018 bond election, Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is planning and researching one of its biggest items: a career and technology high school.

As the building will facilitate numerous programs and departments, the district is looking to get a better idea of the future of this facility by looking to current career and tech schools for inspiration.

From a college-standard robotics classroom and laboratory, to a full-service auto shop and professional culinary arts facility, representatives from AISD are taking it all in, including ATEMS engineering teacher Allison Stanley.

"It's so exciting to know that they want to know what they want to know in our classrooms," Stanley says.

Superintendent Dr. David Young is bringing on some of the district's high school faculty and staff, molding the image for the new career and technology school.

"When they walk into the welding lab, for example, I'm looking at the bright lights and the welding that's going on, but the teacher is looking at 'Look at those storage racks and how they're putting all their material over there and they don't have to handle it twice,'" Dr. Young says.

Stanley's gears were already turning as she toured, envisioning her ideal classroom.

"I love whiteboard space as an engineering teacher," Stanley says. "I work a lot of problems out, and I was looking for space to build and space to work on robots, and I've definitely seen that."

However, Dr. Young says it is important for the district to not get too caught up in the impressiveness of other career tech schools.

"It's hard not to just walk in and say, 'Wow, this is cool,' but you know, you have to think about not only what does it cost to build a building, but what's the 10-year cost, what's the 20-year cost?" Dr. Young says.

As the research of other career and tech schools continues, AISD is looking to create a sustainable building while also giving students to the ability to simply create.

Representatives from AISD say the scale of the facilities in the Metroplex does not exactly fit Abilene's size and infrastructure, but say the tours give them a better look at the details and maintenance for this large project.